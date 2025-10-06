Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NLDS Game 2
The Philadelphia Phillies look to bounce back from a Game 1 loss to even up the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.
The Phils saw their 3-0 lead erased in a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers in Game 1, and now must face off against Blake Snell.
Can the Phillies avoid falling into a 2-0 hole heading to LA?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Phillies on Monday night.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+129)
- Phillies +1.5 (-157)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -132
- Phillies +109
Total
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Dodgers vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA)
- Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (15-7, 3.92 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, October 6
- Time: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Dodgers record: 89-73 (3-0)
- Phillies record: 94-68 (0-1)
Dodgers vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+134)
I broke down this pick in my Walk-Off Wagers column, detailing SI Betting’s daily best bets on the diamond:
Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez stayed hot this postseason with a clutch go-ahead home run in Game 1 to turn his team’s fortunes around. He is now the only player in the playoffs to hit three home runs, and he has a double as well while going 5 for 14 with a 1.071 slugging percentage and 1.428 OPS.
Hernandez gets to face off against another left-handed pitcher on Monday evening in Philadelphia’s Jesus Luzardo, and he’s had success against the southpaw in his career. The outfielder has two doubles and a single against the lefthander in eight at bats.
After ending the season with a six-game hitting streak (7 for 23 with a double, triple, and home run), Hernandez has an extra-base hit in all three postseason games thus far. That should continue whether it comes against Luzardo or the shaky Phillies bullpen, and we’re getting it at a nice plus-odds price.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
The Phillies have their backs against the wall in Game 2, as falling into a 2-0 hole for Game 3 against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Los Angeles would be disastrous. Luckily, they were one of the best home teams in baseball this season at 55-26, while the Dodgers were just one game over .500 (41-40 on the road).
Speaking of road struggles, Blake Snell wasn’t at his best away from Dodger Stadium. He was 5-1 with a 1.17 ERA at home, but allowed 11 ER in 23 IP (4.30) while going 0-3 on the road.
On the flip side, Jesus Luzardo has been stellar at home in the last two months of the season. He allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his final four home starts, with that outlier being his start against the Mets when New York tagged him for four runs in the first inning before being shut out for the next seven. He also had double-digit strikeouts in three out of those four final home starts.
It’s going to be a close game, but I don’t think the Phillies should be underdogs given the situation.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (+109)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.