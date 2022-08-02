Phillies Claim Vazquez, Move Eflin to 60-Day IL

The Zach Eflin experience continues. It's his third season since 2019 in which he's faced second half injury troubles, and for the second time, it seems like he may not be coming back.

The Philadelphia Phillies opened both 2021 and 2022 with a front trio of Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin, but after two promising Aprils, Eflin faltered when faced with knee trouble.

If 2022 continues to mirror 2021, Eflin will be out for the season. Even if he does come back, his track record shows that he'll likely be ineffective. Eflin has a career 5.82 second half ERA.

He also must spend time rehabbing from his lengthy injury in the minors. If he does return, it will be mid-September at earliest.

In his stead, the Phillies claimed Andrew Vazquez from the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Vazquez is a 28-year-old left-handed reliever currently on the 15-day IL. He has only 13 1/3 career innings with an 8.10 ERA. He's not exactly the bullpen stud that Phillies fans hoped their club might acquire, but he'll provide adequate minor league depth.

Vazquez has a 2.25 ERA in 12 minor league innings during 2022. He primarily throws a curveball, but still mixes in a soft fastball about a third of the time at 80 mph.

The Phillies are still looking to improve, and with just over three hours before the trade deadline following this transaction, Dave Dombrowski has ample time to acquire more Major League talent.

