Report: Philadelphia Phillies, Tigers Finalize Trade For Minor Leaguer

According to a report from Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers have come to terms on a minor league trade.

Philadelphia will send 33-year-old right-handed pitcher Michael Mariot to Detroit and will receive cash considerations in exchange.

Mariot has not pitched in the big leagues since 2016, when he threw 21.2 innings with a 5.82 ERA for the Phillies. He also pitched in 19 games for the Kansas City Royals from 2014 to 2015, putting up a 6.11 ERA in that time.

While he has only worked as a reliever in the majors, he has been a starting pitcher for the last two seasons at Triple-A.

He was unlikely to see any time with the MLB club in Philadelphia this season, and perhaps he will have better luck in Detroit.

In eleven starts with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Mariot posted a 4.64 ERA.

