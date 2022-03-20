Philadelphia Phillies Agree to Minor League Deal with Ronald Torreyes

With one fan favorite leaving to join the Texas Rangers in Brad Miller, the Philadelphia Phillies quickly pivoted to bring back Ronald Torreyes on a minor league deal with an invite to Major League Spring Training. The club announced this signing along with right-handed reliever Dillon Maples and catcher,Austin Wynn.

Last year with the Phillies, Torreyes appeared in 111 games. In that span, he hit seven home runs and drove in 41, both career highs. Notably, he previously had only hit four home runs in his entire career.

While from the outside looking in, Torreyes' numbers may seem light. However fans will point to his flair for the dramatic including this pinch hit home run to take the lead against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Torreyes also provided solid defense for a team that badly needed it amid Alec Bohm's struggles at third base. Filling in for 50 games at the hot corner, Torreyes posted two defensive runs saved above average compared to Bohm's -13 in 103 games.

As evidenced by only receiving a minor league deal, Torreyes is far from guaranteed a roster spot. His role from last year is likely to be filled by the switch-hitting Johan Camargo.

Joining Camargo on the Opening Day bench as of now will be the winner of the backup catcher job as well as the other member of the center field platoon, currently projected to consist of Odúbel Herrera and Matt Vierling.

With likely two other bench spots up for grabs, this would leave Torreyes with the uphill battle of beating out 40-man roster incumbents Luke Williams, Nick Maton, Adam Haseley and Mickey Moniak for the last spots. Torreyes is no stranger to adversity in this game, and as a Joe Girardi favorite, he will certainly be kept in mind for a depth role as the season goes on.

