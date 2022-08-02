Report: Phillies interested in Rays Outfielder Brett Phillips

Skip to main content
Report: Philadelphia Phillies interested in Tampa Bay Rays Outfielder Phillips

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Philadelphia Phillies interested in Tampa Bay Rays Outfielder Phillips

The Philadelphia Phillies reached out to the Tampa Bay Rays to check in on a defensive upgrade for center field.

The Philadelphia Phillies are searching for an upgrade defensively in the outfield, in centerfield to be precise. Following the Tampa Bay Rays' acquisition of outfielder José Siri from the Houston Astros, the Rays DFA'd center fielder Brett Phillips to make room.

Per Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Phillies are one of the clubs interested in making a trade for Phillips to help bolster their outfield defensively. 

Phillips has slashed just .147/.225/.250 this season at the plate, but he is an elite defender in center field, he has 38 DRS in six seasons playing the outfield. He would likely be added solely for late inning defensive switches.

It is not the splashy or marquee trade Philadelphia fans are yearning for ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, but it is one area the Phillies will need to improve in if they hope to make a deep postseason run come October.

