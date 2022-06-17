Johan Camargo Begins Rehab Assignment, Bailey Falter Recalled

Skip to main content
Camargo Begins Rehab Assignment, Falter Recalled

Camargo Begins Rehab Assignment, Falter Recalled

The Philadelphia Phillies announced a flurry of updates on Friday morning.

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies announced a flurry of updates on Friday morning.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced a multitude of updates on Friday morning.

First, Bailey Falter was added as the 27th man for the Phillies double-header against the Washington Nationals. He will start game 2, slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. It will be Falter's third start on the year. Thus far, he’s pitched to a 4.20 ERA.

Next, infielder Johan Camargo, who's been on the 10-day injured list since June 7, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Getting Camargo back will be helpful for the Phillies, as he's been solid off of the bench this year for Philadelphia. He's been a great defensive replacement at third base, second base, and shortstop, and has trickled three home runs and 15 RBI across 143 plate appearances as well. 

With Jean Segura out for the foreseeable future, Camargo will be a solid platoon substitute at each of the aforementioned spots.

Left-handers Ryan Sherriff  and Kent Emanuel, both of whom were acquired in the offseason and have yet to appear in a major league game for the Phillies, also had their rehab assignments transferred. Sherriff will join the Iron Pigs, while Emanuel will continue his rehab with Double-A Reading. 

Both left-handed options back prove to be beneficial for the Phillies bullpen depth, which lacks dependable lefty arms.

Lastly, JoJo Romero, who officially began his comeback to the majors on June 14, had his rehab transferred from the FCL Phillies to the Low-A Clearwater Threshers. 

