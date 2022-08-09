Realmuto to Join Team USA at WBC

J.T. Realmuto to Join Team USA at World Baseball Classic
In a surprise announcement, Major League Baseball's official Twitter account announced that J.T. Realmuto would represent the United States and play catcher in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Baseball fans everywhere are thrilled for the return of the WBC, which hasn't taken place since 2017. The first round, which begins in early March, will take place in Phoenix, Arizona for Team USA. Four other first round group stage brackets will be hosted around the world in Taiwan, Tokyo, and in Miami, Florida.
Other confirmed players for team USA include Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Trevor Story, and Mike Trout among others.
This is sure to be a can't miss event, and is one of the greatest envoys of baseball's growth around the world. March can't come soon enough!
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!