Realmuto to Join Team USA at WBC

In a surprise announcement, Major League Baseball's official Twitter account announced that J.T. Realmuto would represent the United States and play catcher in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Baseball fans everywhere are thrilled for the return of the WBC, which hasn't taken place since 2017. The first round, which begins in early March, will take place in Phoenix, Arizona for Team USA. Four other first round group stage brackets will be hosted around the world in Taiwan, Tokyo, and in Miami, Florida.

Other confirmed players for team USA include Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Trevor Story, and Mike Trout among others.

This is sure to be a can't miss event, and is one of the greatest envoys of baseball's growth around the world. March can't come soon enough!

