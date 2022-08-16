Phillies on Brink of Franchise Milestone

On July 15, 2007, the Philadelphia Phillies became the first franchise in Major League Baseball history to reach 10,000 losses.

Not only that, but they became the first franchise in all of professional sports to reach that milestone. Talk about a legacy.

The Phillies reaching this historic feat became the brunt of many jokes, but luckily, the team went out and won a World Series the following year, a National League pennant and five consecutive NL East titles from 2007-2011.

Now, with a win against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, Philadelphia would secure 10,000 wins in the franchise's history. Nearly 140 seasons into their existence, the storied ball club has finally made it.

At 9,999-11,163, the Phillies have played to a .472 winning percentage, and have collected just 14 playoff appearances—including seven pennants and two World Series titles.

The Phillies eclipsing 10,000 losses was laughable at the time, but now that the franchise has put up 10,000 in the win column, it deserves to be recognized as well.

