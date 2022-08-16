Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies on Brink of Franchise Milestone

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies on Brink of Franchise Milestone

With a win on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will have 10,000 franchise wins.

On July 15, 2007, the Philadelphia Phillies became the first franchise in Major League Baseball history to reach 10,000 losses. 

Not only that, but they became the first franchise in all of professional sports to reach that milestone. Talk about a legacy. 

The Phillies reaching this historic feat became the brunt of many jokes, but luckily, the team went out and won a World Series the following year, a National League pennant and five consecutive NL East titles from 2007-2011.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Now, with a win against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, Philadelphia would secure 10,000 wins in the franchise's history. Nearly 140 seasons into their existence, the storied ball club has finally made it. 

At 9,999-11,163, the Phillies have played to a .472 winning percentage, and have collected just 14 playoff appearances—including seven pennants and two World Series titles.

The Phillies eclipsing 10,000 losses was laughable at the time, but now that the franchise has put up 10,000 in the win column, it deserves to be recognized as well.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18045390
News

Phillies on Brink of Franchise Milestone

By Lauren Amour17 seconds ago
USATSI_18102140
Opinions

The Best Glove on the Phillies Belongs to Suárez

By Ben Silver2 hours ago
USATSI_18831394
Opinions

The Phillies Struck Gold with Sosa

By Alex Carr4 hours ago
USATSI_18875815
Game Day

Edmundo Sosa Flashes Leather and Bat as Phillies top Reds

By Ben Silver6 hours ago
USATSI_18870928
News

Phillies Phocus: Well, That's Not Gonna Cut It

By Lauren AmourAug 15, 2022 4:33 PM EDT
USATSI_18706306 (1)
News

Phillies Promote Top Prospect Erik Miller to Triple-A

By Ben SilverAug 15, 2022 3:28 PM EDT
USATSI_18860757
Game Day

Phillies Look to Regain Momentum Versus Reds

By Alex CarrAug 15, 2022 3:11 PM EDT
USATSI_16693496
News

Phillies Activate Coonrod, Knebel Hits IL

By Alex CarrAug 15, 2022 1:29 PM EDT