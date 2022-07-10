Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber Named to NL All-Star Team

Philadelphia Phillies' super-slugger Kyle Schwarber has been named to his second consecutive All-Star Game, the league announced on Sunday. He will serve as an outfield reserve.

Schwarber currently leads the National League in home runs with 28, and has been nigh unstoppable in the months of June and July, slugging 17 of those long balls in the summer months.

Schwarber joins Bryce Harper, who will be replaced with William Contreras, as the two Phillies to be named to this year's festivities in Los Angeles.

The nod is truly deserved for Schwarber, who has been among the best hitters in baseball for two-thirds of the season. Many fans are holding out hope that his bat may be featured in this year's Home Run Derby, as well.

