Philadelphia Phillies' Brogdon, Maton to Begin Rehab Assignments

Brogdon, Maton to Begin Rehab Assignments
The Philadelphia Phillies have two important young players beginning rehab stints on Thursday.
The Philadelphia Phillies announced that both Nick Maton (Clearwater) and Connor Brogdon (Lehigh Valley) will begin rehab assignments on Thursday night.
Maton landed on the injured list on June 4, when he suffered a shoulder strain upon making a phenomenal catch in the infield.
Brogdon had an unfortunately-timed bout with COVID-19, but the bullpen somewhat surprisingly pitched exceptionally well without him.
Scroll to Continue
Still, both of these youthful additions will serve as a depth boon for the Phillies, who have been hit hard with both pitching and infield injuries of late.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!