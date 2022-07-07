Philadelphia Phillies' Brogdon, Maton to Begin Rehab Assignments

Skip to main content
Brogdon, Maton to Begin Rehab Assignments

The Philadelphia Phillies have two important young players beginning rehab stints on Thursday.

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have two important young players beginning rehab stints on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that both Nick Maton (Clearwater) and Connor Brogdon (Lehigh Valley) will begin rehab assignments on Thursday night.

Maton landed on the injured list on June 4, when he suffered a shoulder strain upon making a phenomenal catch in the infield.

Brogdon had an unfortunately-timed bout with COVID-19, but the bullpen somewhat surprisingly pitched exceptionally well without him.

Still, both of these youthful additions will serve as a depth boon for the Phillies, who have been hit hard with both pitching and infield injuries of late.

