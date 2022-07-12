Phillies Call Up Duron, Marchán from Triple-A

Forced into a corner by Canada's COVID-19 regulations and a slew of unvaccinated players, the Philadelphia Phillies have recalled Rafael Marchán and Nick Duron from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Duron will be looking to make his Major League debut this week. Having spent time in both the Boston Red Sox's system as well as the Seattle Mariners, he's having the best season of his career with the IronPigs in 2022.

Duron throws a high-90s fastball with he pairs with a solid cutter. In 30 appearences this year, he has a 2.57 ERA and a K/9 of nearly 12, though his walk-rate is similarly high at 4.8 BB/9.

Though Duron hasn't arrived in Toronto yet, he'll likely factor in as the Phillies intend to have their second bullpen game in two days Tuesday night.

Marchán has only 65 big league plate appearances, but this will be his third Major League season. He's spent much of this year on the IL and thus has only 135 plate appearances between High-A and Triple-A.

Marchán is slashing .246/.333/.424 on the year, a very solid line for a defense-first catcher. Perhaps he'll factor in down the road in the next few seasons for the Phillies, or more likely, he's auditioning for a trade deadline package.

The Phillies are unable to call up a replacement for Aaron Nola as he isn't scheduled to pitch in the series, but they are allowed another replacement for Alec Bohm that is yet to be announced. It could be due to the fact that they don't yet know whether or not he'll need time on the IL after injuring his finger in last night's game in St. Louis.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!