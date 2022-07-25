Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies Reach Agreement with Justin Crawford

The Phillies have announced that they have reached an agreement with their MLB Draft first-round pick, Justin Crawford.

Phillies fans have been waiting patiently for the club to announce the acquisition of a new centerfielder. Today, Philadelphia have announced that they have reached an agreement with their first round draft pick, Justin Crawford.

Crawford is the son of former MLB outfielder and four-time All-Star, Carl Crawford. A propensity to get the bat on the ball and a speed/glove combination reminiscent of his father, prompted the Phillies to select Crawford at 17th Overall.

While Justin will need time to develop, he could signify the future of the Center Field position in Philadelphia. As the trade deadline draws near, it also affords the ability to move top outfield prospect Johan Rojas for a win-now center fielder.

Additionally, Todd Zolecki reported that the club also agreed to terms with 14 other draft picks, including their third-round pick, Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Now Crawford has the chance to prove his ceiling is as high as the Phillies expected when he was drafted. If he's anything like he father in the outfield, the Phillies may have finally taken a huge step in solidifying their future defense.

