© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies Recall Brogdon, Romero from IL

The Philadelphia Phillies activated Connor Brogdon and Jojo Romero for their weekend series in Miami.

Get out your Red Bulls and 80s hair metal wigs, because Philadelphia's favorite lefty relief wildcard is back... nd so too is the the Philadelphia Phillies most consistent reliever since 2020.

The Phillies recalled Jojo Romero and Connor Brogdon from the 60-day IL and COVID-related IL respectively Friday afternoon.

Romero had season ending Tommy John surgery in May of 2021 after posting a lackluster 7.00 ERA over nine innings. Expectations had been high for the young lefty following a promising start to the 2020 season in which he held a 2.89 ERA through his first career 9.1 innings until back-to-back disaster outings forced his ERA to 7.59 by season's end.

Also debuting during 2020's shortened season was Connor Brogdon who had a nearly antithetical rookie season. Though his career began poorly, surrendering a home run to the first Major League hitter he faced, Brogdon has only charged uphill since, sporting a 3.22 career ERA over 86.2 innings pitched.

He's a very necessary addition to the back end of the Phillies bullpen.

Making way for Brogdon and Romero are lefty Cristopher Sánchez and infielder Will Toffey, who unfortunately never got to make his big league debut. Making room on the 40-man roster for Romero was Hans Crouse who was recalled, then subsequently placed on the 60-day IL.

