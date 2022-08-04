Phillies Release Didi Gregorius

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that they have released shortstop Didi Gregorius.

The release came alongside a slew of other moves: outfielder Brandon Marsh, as well as right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard were both added to the roster, and Jean Segura was reinstated from his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley. Kyle Gibson also returns to the squad after spending several days on the bereavement list for the death of his grandmother.

Gregorius was having a tepid year at the plate, but had taken a slight step forward defensively. Unfortunately, it seems that was not enough to justify his roster spot.

In his first season with the Phillies in 2020, Gregorius posted a spectacular .284/.339/.488 slash, alongside 10 home runs during the shortened year.

In the two years that followed, he slashed a dismal .210/.267/.345 with just 14 long balls.

It is an unfortunate end of the story for Gregorius, who will now hit the free agent market, and will hope to be picked up by a contender.

