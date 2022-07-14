Phillies to Replace Citizens Bank Park Scoreboard in 2023

Citizens Bank Park is getting an upgrade. No, that's not a euphemism for the Philadelphia Phillies signing a new player or the Phillie Phanatic getting a new suit.

The Phillies are installing a new video board in left field to replace their current one, which was installed for the 2011 season. At the time, it was the second largest HDR scoreboard in baseball.

The new 'Phanavision' will be 77% larger, measuring 152-feet wide and 86-feet tall. The old board was 97-feet wide and 77-feet tall.

Where the old 'Phanavision' will end up is uncertain. After all, what do you do with over 7,000 square feet of scoreboard? Maybe it will move elsewhere in the park, perhaps third deck in right field where seats are often empty.

The old board cost in the ballpark—no pun intended—of $10 million. Due to inflation and its larger size, one would assume that this upgrade will far exceed the cost of the old scoreboard.

