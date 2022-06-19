Philadelphia Phillies Eflin Exits Sunday Start Early

Philadelphia Phillies starter Zach Eflin left his start prematurely after just two innings of work on Sunday.

Things didn't seem quite right with the right-hander. His command appeared off as his outing began, and he was torched for four runs on 38 pitches prior to his exit.

Eflin had been dealing with right knee soreness after his previous start, which was also cut short after five innings and 80 pitches. The Phillies were optimistic, allowing him to start today's game.

Unfortunately, this is a recurring injury for Eflin, as his right knee is the same that underwent surgery late last year, causing him to miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

The last thing the Phillies need is a long-term injury that forces them to dip into their shallow rotation depth. Should Eflin be on the shelf for an extended period, you can expect the Phillies to be players in the starter trade market this July.

