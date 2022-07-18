Philadelphia Phillies Select Gabriel Rincones Jr. in MLB Draft Third Round
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Gabriel Rincones Jr. out of Florida Atlanta University with the 93rd overall pick in the draft. Rincones is a 21 year-old corner outfielder from Boynton Beach, Florida.
He has a large frame, standing at 6-foot 4-inches and 225 lbs. The Florida product slashed .346/.451/.658 in college during the 2022 season with 19 home runs in 288 plate appearances.
Rincones seems to have a good plate approach, working 42 walks to 51 strikeouts and profiles as a high-offense/solid defense slugger. He has the athleticism to be an above average defensive right or left fielder.
According to scouting reports Rincones; bat plane has natural loft with a flat path due to his low early connection rate. He does a good job of putting the ball in play in the air.
Last Rincones was selected in the 19th round out of Leesburg Lighting junior college but declined to sign a professional contract, instead opting for a more typical path to the Majors.
Last year the Phillies selected Jordan Viars, a high school slugger, not too dissimilar to Rincones with their 2021 third-round pick.
