Phillies Sign Three More MLB Draft Selections

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they signed three additional selections from the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday. They include fourth rounder Alex McFarlane, 11th rounder Emaarion Boyd, and 20th rounder Nathan Karaffa.

Alex McFarlane is a right-handed relief pitcher out of the University of Miami. The 21-year-old posted a 4.00 ERA in 27 appearances with the Miami Hurricanes in 2022, striking out 68 batters across 45 innings. Additionally, McFarlane has pitched to a measly 0.71 ERA in five outings with the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod League.

Outfielder Emaarion Boyd hails from South Panola High School in Mississippi. The 18-year-old is 6'0", 160 lbs. and possesses a lot of speed that would bode well in the outfield. The right-handed hitter is quick and moves in on the ball well. He was also selected to the 2021 Perfect Game All-American Classic.

Nathan Karaffa, a right-handed reliever who can also play shortstop and center field. He was selected out of The Ohio State University, where he's appeared in 25 games. The 21-year-old collected nine hits, including a lone home run, and six RBI in 49 at bats during his sophomore season in 2021.

