Schwarber to Participate in Home Run Derby

Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Kyle Scwharber to Participate in Home Run Derby

Slugger Kyle Schwarber will represent the Philadelphia Phillies in the Home Run Derby.

The dream of Philadelphia Phillies fans' came true on Tuesday, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies announced that the slugger would participate in the 2022 Home Run Derby. He joins many of MLB's biggest power hitters, including Albert Pujols, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr, and Pete Alonso as the fifth candidate announced for the event.

This years' derby is due to be a show, as two-time champion Pete Alonso will attempt a three-peat. Still, Schwarber should prove some tough competition, and will surely manage some of the longest homers of the night.

Schwarber has demonstrated monstrous power this season, belting a National League leading 28 home runs, many of them being tape-measure shots.

It's a very well deserved nod for for the Phillies' slugger, who will also participate in his second consecutive All-Star game.

