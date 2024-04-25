Philadelphia Phillies Star Had Quest For History End On Wednesday
Vibes were high for the Philadelphia Phillies entering their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. They swept two teams in a row before eviscerating the Reds 7-0 in the opener.
Things turned around the two games after that when they were outscored 15-5.
But, the Phillies got a major boost when Bryce Harper returned to the team after going on paternity leave in preparation for the birth of his third child.
As per usual, he delivered an incredible moment as Philadelphia earned a series split to push their record to 16-10 before they head out to the West Coast for six games against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels.
Another superstar on the team was in the midst of potentially making history as Trea Turner had stolen 41 consecutive bases entering the game on April 24.
Unfortunately, that came to an end as he was caught stealing in the fifth inning.
As can be seen from the video, Turner was out too far from third base when Alec Bohm attempted to grab second. Cincinnati's catcher didn't throw down to get Bohm and instead got Turner caught in a pickle where he was eventually tagged out.
It's not like he was truly thrown out on an orthodox steal attempt, so having his streak end this way is certainly a tough pill to swallow, but the Phillies' shortstop has now etched his name in history by stealing the third-most consecutive bases before recording an out.
Vince Coleman holds the record with 50 that spanned from 1988-89. Ichiro Suzuki has the second-most with 45 when he did that from 2006-07.
Turner used to steal a ton of bases during his earlier years, having led the National League in steals during 2018 with 43 and in 2021 with 32.
His numbers reduced a bit following his last season leading in steals, but they ticked up last year in Philadelphia when he stole 30.
He'll have to restart things once again if he wants to go for the all-time record as he didn't have an attempt on Thursday despite being on base three out of his five at-bats.