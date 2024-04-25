Bryce Harper Does Something Magical in First Game Back With Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies were rolling heading into their series against the Cincinnati Reds after completely dominating their previous two opponents by sweeping both of them.
Their offense seems to have finally come around with home runs being a featured part of their output once again.
However, it was then announced that their superstar Bryce Harper would miss some time in the Reds series after being placed on the paternity list with he and his wife, Kayla, expecting their third child.
Harper returned to the Phillies on Thursday ahead of the finale after the birth of his second girl.
It came at a great time for Philadelphia as they dropped the previous two games by a combined score of 15-5 and needed a victory in the final contest to earn a split.
With the slugger returning to his familiar third spot in the lineup, things started off a bit slow with only Trea Turner getting a hit prior to the third inning.
But, things changed in that frame as the Phillies put up four runs that was punctuated by Harper's two-run bomb to right field in his first game back since going on paternity leave.
As NBC Sports Philadelphia commentator Tom McCarthy noted on the call, he really is amazing with these moments.
Harper just has a knack for seemingly always coming up big when it matters the most, something that fans have really gotten to see during their last two deep playoff runs.
Sure, this isn't a walk-off bomb in the NLCS or an opening deep shot in the World Series, but after taking a couple days off to be with his family during an exciting time, he then returns to the lineup for an important game and comes up with another timely hit.
It's incredible to see what he keeps doing in a Phillies uniform.