Philadelphia Phillies Get Bryce Harper Back Following Absence
This past weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies finally started to look like themselves.
They swept the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox in the final six games of their homestand that saw them outscore their opponents 38-14. The home run was a prevalent part of the offensive attack also, as the Phillies put 10 balls over the fence.
Prior to heading out for a 10-game road stretch, it was announced that they would be without Bryce Harper as he was moved to the paternity list with he and his wife Kayla expecting their third child.
Philadelphia was able to overcome his absence in the opener against the Cincinnati Reds, but have gotten smoked the last two need to win on Thursday to earn a split.
However, the Phillies will get their superstar back after an announcement made by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.
It's been an interesting year so far for the two-time MVP. He normally starts off hot, but this season, that has not been the case with his numbers down across the board.
Philadelphia is hoping that Harper has started to figure some things out at the plate as he returns Thursday with a six-game hitting streak that's seen him slash .381/.462/.571 with seven RBI during this time.
To make room on the roster for the slugger, the Phillies optioned Kody Clemens back to Triple-A.
The 27-year-old had a great performance in his lone game following his call up, going 2-4 with a three-run homer in the ninth inning. He'll now continue his year down in the minors for the time being where he's been slashing .270/.333/.508 with three homers, eight extra-base hits, and 11 RBI.
This is an important time for Philadelphia to get their superstar and clubhouse leader back.
They'll finish up against the Reds before heading out to the West Coast for six games.