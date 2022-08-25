Phillies Superstar Bryce Harper to be Activated Friday

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper to be Activated Friday

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting superstar Bryce Harper back earlier than expected.
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced on Thursday that reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper will be activated from the injured list on Friday, ahead of schedule.

The Phillies have been without Harper since June 25, when a Blake Snell fastball hit him in the hand, breaking his thumb. In his absence, the team has played well above expectations, but will be thrilled to have their marquee player back in the lineup.

This will be a major boost for Philadelphia. Harper was producing at MVP levels prior to his injury, and tore up Lehigh Valley, tallying five hits across two games, including two home runs, two doubles, and two walks. He easily proved he was ready and raring to go.

Friday is going to be a big day for Philadelphia Phillies fans. With their superstar back in the lineup, the team is ready to make their first playoff push in over a decade, and hope to quench a drought that has lasted far too long.

