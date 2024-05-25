Philadelphia Phillies Top Hitting Prospect Viewed as Potential Trade Candidate
What a magical season the Philadelphia Phillies have put together more than 50 games into the season. Currently 37-15 and 8-2 over their last 10 games, this team looks unstoppable.
The arguments on their strength of schedule aren't fair, either, as the Phillies have proven over the last three seasons that they can beat anyone in baseball. If this team wasn't in the World Series two seasons ago and a series away from returning last year, maybe the agenda around their schedule makes sense.
However, if there's one team in the National League that's proven they can beat anyone, on any field, it's Philadelphia.
If history repeats itself, Dave Dombrowski's not going to let this hot start cloud his judgment. He's shown during his time with the organization that he's always looking for a way to get better. Whether it be a reliever, hitter, or anything else, Dombrowski's going to do what's needed to make his team better.
That's the mindset that he needs to have as this Phillies squad has a legitimate chance to win a World Series.
Looking at potential trade candidates, one could argue that they have a farm system that could get them a high-end player at the deadline. It's uncertain if they want to get rid of Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller, or Mick Abel.
The three have shown plus stuff on the mound, potentially making them big pieces for the club in the future.
However, one interesting name is Starlyn Caba, the No. 5 prospect in their system, according to MLB.com.
Listing the "most likely" player to be dealt at the deadline, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has Caba as someone who could be dealt.
"With Trea Turner signed through 2033 and Bryson Stott emerging as a core piece at second base, Caba could be the centerpiece in a blockbuster deal to bolster the roster for a team with legitimate World Series aspirations."
His reasoning is simple and accurate. Trea Turner is one of the best players in baseball and Bryson Stott has proven what he can do as a player, which is performing at a high level.