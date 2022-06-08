Phillies Complete Minor League Trade with Giants for Starting Pitcher

Skip to main content
The Philadelphia Phillies have finalized a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have completed a trade with the San Francisco Giants, the team announced on Wednesday. 

The Phillies have acquired Michael Plassmeyer, a left-handed starting pitcher in the Giants' minor league system, in exchange for catcher Austin Wynns. Philadelphia will also receive cash considerations. 

Plassmeyer has been assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and he will likely serve as a depth option for the Phillies should they need another starter. 

The Phillies will be Plassmeyer's fourth organization in four years. He was drafted by the Mariners in 2018, traded to the Rays that offseason, and then traded again to the Giants in June 2021. 

Wynns is a journeyman catcher, who played for the Orioles from 2018 to 2021. He signed a minor league contract with the Phillies in March 2022, but his chances of playing with the Major League team were always slim. He may have a better chance to see MLB time in the Giants organization.

