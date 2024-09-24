Phillies Reinstate Deadline Addition, Send Red-Hot Outfielder to Clearwater
Decisions are always difficult to make when it comes to postseason rosters, and for the Philadelphia Phillies, that became present when many of their key players were out with injuries and some unheralded minor leaguers stepped up and delivered.
If it weren't for those fill-ins, then there's a chance the Phillies would still be fighting for their first NL East title since 2011 instead of partying in a beer-soaked clubhouse on Monday night.
Everyone who has played a game for the team this year should be commended for what they were able to do, but when it comes to chasing their next goal of winning the World Series, the organization has to make some decisions to make about who should be on the roster during October.
On Tuesday, Philadelphia came to a conclusion surrounding their trade deadline acquisition of Austin Hays and red-hot backup Cal Stevenson.
Per a release from the team, Hays has been reinstated from the injured list after recovering from his kidney infection. They have sent Stevenson to their Clearwater complex to clear a roster spot for Hays.
This was likely always going to happen no matter how well Stevenson played.
Hays was an All-Star in 2023 and is someone who Dave Dombrowski has had his eye on acquiring the past two years. Despite dealing with two IL stints in the short time he's been part of the Phillies, he's still viewed as someone who can be a difference maker in the playoffs.
Stevenson could still be part of the equation in the NLDS, but he'll be waiting down in the Clearwater, Fla. complex continuing to stay ready in case he does get the call.
With one week left in the regular season, this is the ideal time for Hays to return so he can get reps against Major League pitching before the playoffs begin.