Phillies Reinstate Deadline Addition, Send Red-Hot Outfielder to Clearwater

The Philadelphia Phillies have made a roster decision to reinstate their trade deadline acquisition and send one of their red-hot players to their Clearwater complex.

Aug 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Austin Hays (9) singles in a run in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Decisions are always difficult to make when it comes to postseason rosters, and for the Philadelphia Phillies, that became present when many of their key players were out with injuries and some unheralded minor leaguers stepped up and delivered.

If it weren't for those fill-ins, then there's a chance the Phillies would still be fighting for their first NL East title since 2011 instead of partying in a beer-soaked clubhouse on Monday night.

Everyone who has played a game for the team this year should be commended for what they were able to do, but when it comes to chasing their next goal of winning the World Series, the organization has to make some decisions to make about who should be on the roster during October.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia came to a conclusion surrounding their trade deadline acquisition of Austin Hays and red-hot backup Cal Stevenson.

Per a release from the team, Hays has been reinstated from the injured list after recovering from his kidney infection. They have sent Stevenson to their Clearwater complex to clear a roster spot for Hays.

This was likely always going to happen no matter how well Stevenson played.

Hays was an All-Star in 2023 and is someone who Dave Dombrowski has had his eye on acquiring the past two years. Despite dealing with two IL stints in the short time he's been part of the Phillies, he's still viewed as someone who can be a difference maker in the playoffs.

Stevenson could still be part of the equation in the NLDS, but he'll be waiting down in the Clearwater, Fla. complex continuing to stay ready in case he does get the call.

With one week left in the regular season, this is the ideal time for Hays to return so he can get reps against Major League pitching before the playoffs begin.

Brad Wakai

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

