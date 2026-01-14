3 Potential Trade Landing Spots for Phillies' Alec Bohm

The Philadelphia Phillies have been the subject of the MLB offseason's most recent blockbuster rumors.

Former Toronto Blue Jays' shortstop Bo Bichette has seemingly become at the forefront of their plans, with interest stemming from the hire of bench coach Don Mattingly in December. Many insiders have begun to report that the Phillies are the "favorites" to sign the 28-year-old All-Star, leading many to believe that a decision is forthcoming soon. What analysts have also described in detail is that the addition of Bichette to Philadelphia would necessitate significant roster reshuffling.

With second baseman Bryson Stott's elite defense highly valued by the organization, many ideas floated in the MLB media about how to fit Bichette into the lineup have centered on trading third baseman Alec Bohm. Bohm, 29, has been the subject of trade discussions in the past few offseasons, as his development has cratered with consistently below-average defense and power metrics.

Set to be a free agent following the 2026 season, the price for Bohm in any deal isn't expected to be relatively high. With Spring Training creeping into view and Bichette rumors swirling, here are some teams that could swing a deal for the Phillies' third baseman if he truly is on his way out.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates have been viewed as the most seamless fit for Bohm since the start of the offseason, and it's not hard to see why. With controllable relief pitchers that might interest the Philadelphia front office in a return, and Pittsburgh needing a stable presence at 3B since trading Ke'Bryan Hayes, the fit is certainly there. On a cheap $10.2 million arbitration contract, far less than what any productive free agent third baseman would cost, the Pirates' brass could see Bohm as an easily accessible option to reinforce the middle of their lineup.

If Bo Bichette signs with the Phillies, I just have a hard time not believing the Pittsburgh Pirates don’t pick up the phone and call for Alec Bohm.



I don’t think Bohm would cost much in a trade either. Makes sense for both teams especially if Eugenio Suarez is unlikely, — Kody Duncan (@KodyDuncanPGH) January 9, 2026

Boston Red Sox

It's difficult to understand how the Red Sox have been operating in the last calendar year. The signing of Alex Bregman last offseason was a substantial move to bolster their lineup, and less than 12 months later, they are without both Bregman and superstar Rafael Devers, who they traded during the 2025 season. As the offseason moves into its later stages, Boston, a team many expect to contend for an American League pennant, is without a true third baseman. Top prospect Marcelo Mayer could man the position, but if the organization prefers a veteran option, trading for Bohm, a player whose pull-side metrics shape up well with the Green Monster, could emerge as a stopgap solution.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels have found themselves in a rough position regarding third base, after their 7-year, $245 million free agent splash for Anthony Rendon in 2020 has backfired horribly. Injuries, conflicts with fans, and raised questions about his commitment to the game have seen them employ several players at the position. In 2025, they found some success with a platoon between Yoan Moncada and utilityman Luis Rengifo. Both players are currently free agents, leaving just Oswald Peraza as the lone 3B candidate outside of the oft-injured Rendon. Los Angeles has been a trade partner with Philadelphia in years past, and they could absolutely match up again to bring Bohm to the West Coast.

