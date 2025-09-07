Phillies Will Wisely Do Whatever It Takes To Keep Star Slugger in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a strong stretch and are starting to create some space between themselves and the New York Mets.
After Saturday night, the Phillies' lead in the National League East moved up to seven games. While the two teams will face off in a four-game series to open the week, Philadelphia has done a nice job creating a buffer.
With winning the division starting to appear likely, Philadelphia will start to focus on giving themselves the best chance to win in October. Recently, they have been starting to play around with the starting rotation a bit after the injury to Zack Wheeler.
Finding out who is going to be the ace of the staff heading into October is going to be important for the team, especially considering they have relied heavily on the unit. Fortunately, things in the outfield have improved quite a bit. This was an issue for the team in the playoffs last year, but the addition of Harrison Bader has really helped out.
With the playoffs quickly approaching, the team will have a looming decision to make regarding one of their key offensive players. Luckily, despite him likely being one of the top free agents, it seems like a new deal is likely.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently wrote about the Phillies and their looming free agent, Kyle Schwarber, this winter.
“He loves Philadelphia, and more importantly, the Phillies love him. They simply will not be out-bid by any team, knowing how vital he is to them as not only their greatest power hitter, but their ultimate clubhouse leader.”
Will Philadelphia Retain Schwarber?
It has been a fantastic 2025 campaign for the star slugger of the Phillies, and he will be hitting free agency at a great time. What makes Schwarber a bit of a unique player is that he doesn't play in the field. This certainly has an impact on his value, but he should be receiving a deal north of $100 million this winter.
So far this campaign, Schwarber has slashed .242/.366/.565 with 49 home runs and 119 RBI. The 32-year-old is trending toward having a career year and is a major reason why the team has had as much success as they have.
With a desire to retain him and the money to do so, Philadelphia and Schwarber seemed destined to stay together at this point. While he should have numerous suitors after the season that he is having, staying with the Phillies seems likely.
They will be able to provide him with the contract that he desires and give him a good chance year in and year out. With both sides being interested in staying together long-term, it would be shocking if the star slugger left in free agency.