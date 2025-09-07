Phillies Magic Number to Win NL East Drops by Two After Marlins Win
The Philadelphia Phillies won their second straight game over the Miami Marlins on Saturday, 4-2, improving their trek toward a second straight NL East title.
It wasn’t the blowout of Friday night, but the Phillies (83-59) did so without any sort of home run fan controversy. Bryce Harper did hit his 24th home run of the season, a two-run shot. Harrison Bader and Bryson Stott drove in the other two runs for Philadelphia, which only had nine hits in the game. Starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (13-6) put together another solid outing, as he allowed five hits and two earned runs in six innings. He struck out eight and walked four. Three relievers preserved the lead, and Jhoan Duran claimed his 27th save.
With the Phillies playing early on Saturday and the New York Mets playing in the evening, Philadelphia could head to the hotel and keep an eye on that game to see if they got more help.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
Entering Saturday’s action, the Phillies’ magic number to win the NL East was 16. Philadelphia trimmed the number to 15 with the victory. The Phillies’ NL East magic number drops by one every time Philadelphia wins or the New York Mets, who are in second place in the NL East, lose.
On Friday, the Phillies beat the Marlins but didn’t get any help from the Mets, who won their contest against the Cincinnati Reds. On Saturday, history didn’t repeat itself. The Reds claimed an early lead and defeated the Mets, 6-3. With that win, the magic number dropped to 14.
Philadelphia’s next series is at home starting on Monday against the Mets. That will surely be New York’s last stand to try and throw a wrench in Philly’s march to a title.
The Phillies are also putting some distance between themselves and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs. Philadelphia opened a 4.5-game gap on the Dodgers for the seed, which comes with a wild-card series bye and home-field advantage in the divisional round. Philly is going to have a hard time tracking down Milwaukee, which has a lock on the No. 1 seed and is more than four games ahead of the Phillies.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 14
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 20
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 7, at Miami; Sept. 8-11, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 12-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Sept. 6)
Philadelphia Phillies: 83-59 (lead division)
New York Mets: 76-66 (7.0 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (20 games): Sept. 7, at Cincinnati; Sept. 8-11, at Philadelphia; Sept. 12-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.