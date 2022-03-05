How Would These Proposed Rule Changes Impact the Philadelphia Phillies

With talks of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement at an impasse, MLB and the MLBPA have looked at potential rule changes in order to sweeten the pot on any deal. These new rules are geared to address issues like pace of play and the rise of the three true outcomes, both of which have become contentious issues in recent years.

According to Bob Nightengale, the MLB has its sights set on banning the shift, implementing a pitch clock and increasing the size of the bases.

For the most part these changes would have little impact on the Philadelphia Phillies specifically. While some specific guys, like Didi Gregorius, would benefit from shifting restrictions, nearly every team in baseball has players like this.

Likewise, the pitch clock and base size would be irrelevant to the teams’ performance. Though a pitch clock has already been present in the stadiums, it has yet to be enforced in any way.

In terms of base size, the prime motivator would likely be reducing unnecessary injury. Too many times in the past have runners or first basemen been injured in collisions, including the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy on the last day of the 2021 regular season.

Notably for the Phillies, Rhys Hoskins was injured on a collision with Corey Dickerson late in the 2020 season, severely impacted playoff hopes down the stretch and possibly hindering Hoskins' performance through the 2021 season.

The true bargaining chip left to be played in negotiations could have the biggest implications in Philadelphia. For a city deprived of playoff baseball for over a decade, the barrier to overcome may soon be greatly diminished.

ESPN’s Buster Olney revived the possibility of a 14-team playoff after the notion had previously been shot down by the union in advance of the arbitrary February 28th deadline.

Given their recent trajectory, a 14-team playoff gives the Phillies a very good chance to spell their postseason drought. No matter which side of the fence you stands on expanded playoffs, this point is purely factual. Scott Lauber even points out that this option is the only way the club would’ve gone to the playoffs last year.

Factoring in the marginal improvement Philadelphia has made each of the past years, it’s within reason to believe they could make the jump to participate in a 12-team format next year. If they make the right moves, they could even be in striking distance for a traditional playoff spot.

When it comes down to it, the motivation to expand playoffs is clearly rooted in playoff tv revenue. However, that doesn’t mean the Phillies and their fans can’t benefit. Ultimately it could be what finally gets them invited to the October dance.

