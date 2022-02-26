Why the Philadelphia Phillies Bench Will Determine Their Playoff Hopes

Every true World Series contender has one thing in common: A strong bench. The Philadelphia Phillies have lacked that for at least three seasons. If they hope to contend during the 2022 MLB season they will have to fix that.

But history has not been kind to them.

Here are the bench players with the most at-bats during the last three seasons as primary members of the Phillies bench:

2019 MLB Season

Adam Haseley: 222 AB, .266/.324/.396, 5HR

Andrew Knapp: 136 AB, .213/.318/.324, 2 HR

The 2019 MLB season was not kind to Philadelphia. After a hopeful start they saw a precipitous fall in September and were eliminated from postseason contention. A large part of the blame falls at the feet of the bullpen and Aaron Nola who posted a 6.51 ERA over 27 2/3 innings pitched that month.

While Haseley's 2019 may have seemed promising due his a lofty 14 DRS, but he's been unable to replicate that sort of production, either on the field or at the plate during 2020 or 2021.

Meanwhile, Knapp's 2021 was defensively the best year of his career according to defensive runs saved. He was worth a staggering 1 DRS, and at the plate he fared little better.

The Phillies were only two games out of the playoffs in mid-September 2019, a stronger bench may have proved to be the difference that year, much like the Atlanta Braves in this past 2021 MLB season.

2020 MLB Season

Scott Kingery: 113 AB, .159/.228/.283, 3 HR

Jay Bruce: 96 AB, .198/.252/.469, 6 HR

To be fair, 2020 was an odd season that saw a universal designated hitter in both leagues for the first time. However, when Kingery, one of the most productive hitters on the team in 2019, goes ice cold, there is an issue.

Additionally, when the player who had the 11th most at-bats on a team hits below the Mendoza line, there is little hope for the club to be a contender. The 2020 MLB season was an utter disaster for the Phillies, one which prompted a swift regime change.

2021 MLB Season

Brad Miller: 331 AB, .227/.321/.453, 20 HR

Ronald Torreyes: 318 AB, .242/.286/.346, 7 HR

To be fair, both of these players were thrust into everyday roles after an injury to first baseman Rhys Hoskins and the regression of third baseman Alec Bohm forced a demotion to triple-A. However, every MLB team has to have a contingency plan for injuries, and Miller and Torreyes barely met expectations.

Down the stretch of the 2021 MLB season, both faltered and the effect was felt across the entire club.

Nearly every perennial contender always has a "next man up" waiting in the wings, but due to a weakened farm system, Philadelphia has not had that luxury in many seasons.

In order for this team to win, or at least make a postseason berth, the team will need to add pieces either to their bench or starting lineup to help the epidemic of poor bench performance.

Signing versatile players like Kris Bryant or Jonathan Villar would go a long way in helping solidify the Phillies bench by forcing less productive players out of the starting lineup and into bench roles, potentially propelling them to the postseason. They've only been waiting over a decade. It is time to make a splash.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!