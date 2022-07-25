Report: Harper Eyeing a Return to Right Field

Skip to main content
Report: Bryce Harper Eyeing a Return to Right Field

© Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Bryce Harper Eyeing a Return to Right Field

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper may have the pins in his out soon, a return to the outfield could be in the cards.

With the Philadelphia Phillies offense starting the second half of the season ice cold, all eyes are fixated in the impending return of Bryce Harper. Prior to a pivotal series against the Atlanta Braves, The Athletic's Matt Gelb dropped the first real Harper update since the injury took place.

According to Gelb, after seeing the doctor again, the goal is to have the pins in his hand removed next Monday with an eye on not just returning to the team, but even playing right field by season's end.

Harper had spent most of his time this year at designated hitter due to a UCL injury prior to getting shelved with a fractured hand. Ever since, the Phillies have relied on their pitching to win ballgames.

With MLB's trade deadline coming up, additions are likely to be made across the roster. Perhaps most impactful for Philadelphia would be the internal returns of Jean Segura.

Until Harper's return, all the Phillies must do stay in contention for a playoff spot.

