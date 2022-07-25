Report: Harper Eyeing a Return to Right Field

With the Philadelphia Phillies offense starting the second half of the season ice cold, all eyes are fixated in the impending return of Bryce Harper. Prior to a pivotal series against the Atlanta Braves, The Athletic's Matt Gelb dropped the first real Harper update since the injury took place.

According to Gelb, after seeing the doctor again, the goal is to have the pins in his hand removed next Monday with an eye on not just returning to the team, but even playing right field by season's end.

Harper had spent most of his time this year at designated hitter due to a UCL injury prior to getting shelved with a fractured hand. Ever since, the Phillies have relied on their pitching to win ballgames.

With MLB's trade deadline coming up, additions are likely to be made across the roster. Perhaps most impactful for Philadelphia would be the internal returns of Jean Segura.

Until Harper's return, all the Phillies must do stay in contention for a playoff spot.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!