Report: Schwarber Likely to Return to Phillies' Lineup Friday

Report: Schwarber Likely to Return to Philadelphia Phillies' Lineup Friday

Kyle Schwarber, injured since August 11, could return to the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup on Friday.

Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Kyle Schwarber, who suffered a mild calf strain on Aug. 11, is likely to return to the lineup on Friday against the New York Mets.

It was reported last week the Schwarber would avoid being placed on the injured list, and he is still available off of the bench. He pinch-hit in the eighth of Saturday's contest against the Mets at Citi Field, but flew out to center field for the final out of the inning. It's the only plate appearance he's made since his injury.

Phillies Interim Manager Rob Thomson said on Tuesday that Schwarber remains available to pinch-hit for Philadelphia, but will not appear in the lineup until the end of the week.

This is good news for the Phillies, his bat was dearly missed during last weekend's series in New York. The NL home run leader has an all-time slash line of .295/.388/.658 with 16 home runs and 32 RBI across 43 games against the Mets. Having him in the lineup for that four-game set would be huge for Philadelphia.

