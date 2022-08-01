Report: Harper Has Pins Removed From His Thumb

Bryce Harper is on the road to recovery. The Philadelphia Phillies and Harper's doctor consider the fracture in his thumb healed enough to progress, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Scott Lauber. On Monday afternoon, barely 24 hours before the MLB trade deadline, Harper had the pins removed from his thumb.

Harper's injury occurred June 25 in San Diego when Padres starter Blake Snell hit the 2021 NL MVP in the hand with a pitch. Harper was removed from the game, and had surgery on his thumb just days later to insert pins and stabilize the break.

The recovery timeline for an injury of this nature can last up to 10 or 12 weeks, but Harper seems to be on track to the return to the Phillies by the end of August.

Despite missing their consensus best player, the Phillies have played well in Harper's absence, winning 17 of 29 games since June 25.

Harper will be the biggest acquisition the Phillies, or for that matter, any team, will make at the deadline, barring a last-minute Juan Soto trade.

For a Philadelphia club looking for its first playoff berth in over a decade, Harper's return can't come a moment too soon. The 29-year-old has an OPS of .985 and OPS of 174. And though he's spent much of his time during 2022 at DH, there's hope he can return to right field by season's end.

