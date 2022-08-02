Report: Phillies to Acquire Cubs Reliever Robertson

Skip to main content
Report: Phillies to Acquire Cubs Reliever David Robertson

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly completed a trade with the Chicago Cubs for right-handed relief pitcher David Robertson.

David Robertson is coming back to Philadelphia. 

As first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Philadelphia Phillies have completed a trade with the Chicago Cubs that will send the right-handed relief pitcher to the Phillies. In return the Phillies will send pitching prospect Ben Brown to Chicago, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

Robertson has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season, posting a 2.23 ERA in 40.1 innings pitched. He is striking out 11.38 batters per nine, and he has allowed only four home runs all year. 

Hopefully, this will go better than the last time around. Robertson signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Phillies ahead of the 2019 season, but he pitched just 6.2 innings in red pinstripes as elbow injuries derailed his 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Ben Brown, meanwhile, has been having a breakout year at High-A. In 73 innings for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Brown has a 3.08 ERA and 105 strikeouts. 

Similar to Robertson, Brown had his 2019 and 2020 seasons derailed by injury, but his strong performance in 2022 has helped to put his injury concerns behind him. 

While it is tough to give up a player as young and talented as Brown, many sources speculated he would be moved this trade deadline. Teams have to give up good players to get good players, and Robertson will help Philadelphia's bullpen down the stretch and into October. 

