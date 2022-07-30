Phillies Trade Romero for Cardinals' Sosa

The hot stove is on in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski acquired Edmundo Sosa from the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday afternoon.

Going to the Cardinals is left-handed reliever Jojo Romero. Despite a blistering start to his Major League career, the young lefty has been plagued by injuries and sports a 7.89 ERA over 21.2 career innings.

Sosa has slashed .189/.244/.270 in 131 plate appearances in 2022, but he does have five defensive runs saved. It's a down year for him following a 2021 when he made his mark on the league.

In 2021 Sosa had an OPS of .735 with 61 starts at middle infield for the Cardinals. In those games he had 11 defensive runs saved. Obviously the sample size is small for Sosa, but the eye test confirms that he's a defensive superstar.

The right-handed middle infielder is under contract through the 2026 season, so he'll be with the Phillies for the long haul. Perhaps they hope he can be a replacement for Didi Gregorius and Jean Segura when the duo hit free agency this winter.

