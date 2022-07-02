Report: Phillies Promote McGarry From Jersey Shore to Reading

The Philadelphia Phillies have promoted Griff McGarry from the Single-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws to the Double-A Reading Phillies, per Jim Salisbury.

The promotion comes after a dozen starts for McGarry in which he pitched an ERA of 3.86 and a WHIP of 1.22. But as Salisbury points out, an impressive part of McGarry's recent performances has been his ability to strike out his opponents, fanning an average of 10 batters over his previous five performances.

McGarry was drafted by the Phillies in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft, spending his first season in both Single-A and High Single-A.

