Report: Segura to Begin Rehab Assignment

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Jean Segura to Begin Rehab Assignment

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura will join the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Tuesday night for the first game of his rehab assignment.
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura is finally nearing a return. After taking a pitch off the finger on a bunt attempt during a late-May loss to the San Francisco Giants, Segura has been sidelined to the 60-day IL.

To that point in his season, Segura was slashing .275/.324/.407 with above-average defense, typical for the 32-year-old Dominican.

He'll DH Tuesday night for Lehigh Valley against the Durham Bulls. The hope is Segura will play innings at second base Wednesday.

Segura has been taking practice grounders at second base for several weeks without making the throw to avoid aggravating his injured thumb. Now he's finally ready to get back on the field at full strench.

Once Segura rejoins the lineup, he'll look to replace Didi Gregorius, with Bryson Stott sliding over defensively to cover at shortstop. Since June 15, the 32-year-old Dutch national is slashing just .152/.222/.242, Gregorius has been nigh unplayable.

Hopefully Segura will be a sparkplug for what's been a relatively quiet Phillies lineup.

