Report: Phillies Shut Down Harper's Throwing Program

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Shut Down Bryce Harper's Throwing Program
Don't worry, Bryce Harper is still set to return this season, but only as a designated hitter.
The Philadelphia Phillies elected to shut down the right fielder's throwing program due to continued elbow issues. This time, the diagnosis is stiffness, but discomfort in Harper's elbow has kept him out of right field since April.
The 2021 NL MVP is still hitting off of a tee, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Sideman. But, the 29-year-old won't face live pitching until he has some more flexibility in his broken thumb.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson is still confident that Harper will return before the conclusion of the season. And with the way Philadelphia is rolling, getting him back would make them a dangerous team to face down the stretch and, hopefully, into the postseason.
Before he broke his thumb on June 25 against the San Diego Padres, Harper was on his way to another MVP-caliber season. He slashed .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI across 275 plate appearances.
