Report: Phillies Targeting Guardians Plesac

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Targeting Cleveland Guardians Zach Plesac

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly interested in Cleveland Guardians starter Zach Plesac at the trade deadline.
The Philadelphia Phillies are in need of another starter. With four spots in their rotation solidified, Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez haven't performed adequately to fill in the fifth rotation slot.

Now, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Phillies are targeting Zach Plesac to fill in the blank spot in their rotation.

Plesac won't come cheap. He has three years of team control remaining after the 2022 season and has proven himself a competent Major League starter. The 27-year-old has a 4.09 ERA on the season in 18 starts, and a 3.97 ERA for his career which began in 2019.

Unlike the Phillies’ other two top starters right now, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, Plesac isn't a strikeout artist. He boasts a 6.9 career K/9. Instead, he limits walks to a minimum and pitches deep into ballgames. Plesac has averaged over 5.2 innings per start since he debuted.

Should Philadelphia try to strike a deal, the Guardians’ asking price will be high. Plesac will almost assuredly cost the Phillies one of the golden trio: Andrew Painter, Mick Abel and Griff McGarry.

The Phillies, understandably, have shown hesitancy to move those pieces, but with such a long term return on investment like Plesac, it might be a deal worth considering.

