Report: Phillies Trade O'Hoppe for Angels' Marsh

The Philadelphia Phillies have found their centerfielder of the future according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Brandon Marsh is an elite defender, but his bat hasn't translated to big leagues just yet. He's slashed .239/.299/.354 in 583 Major League plate appearances.

Prior to 2021, Marsh was ranked the 53rd best prospect in baseball by MLB.com, he still hangs on to some of that high pedigree as referenced by the Los Angeles Angels return.

Logan O'Hoppe, the Phillies highest ranked non-pitching prospect is going to Los Angeles. The 22-year-old top prospect was slashing .269/.385/.492 with fifteen home runs in 312 plate appearances for Double-A Reading.

The Phillies will hope they can fix Marsh's swing in the coming years, he once profiled with an elite hit-tool, but strikeouts have plagued him at the Major League level. He runs a 35.7% career K-rate.

If they are able to improve his swing, he'll be an ideal left-handed platoon option for Matt Vierling.

