Report: Phillies Trade O'Hoppe for Angels' Marsh

Skip to main content
Report: Philadelphia Phillies Trade Logan O'Hoppe for Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Trade Logan O'Hoppe for Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh

The Philadelphia Phillies have traded top prospect Logan O'Hoppe for the Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Philadelphia Phillies have found their centerfielder of the future according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Brandon Marsh is an elite defender, but his bat hasn't translated to big leagues just yet. He's slashed .239/.299/.354 in 583 Major League plate appearances.

Prior to 2021, Marsh was ranked the 53rd best prospect in baseball by MLB.com, he still hangs on to some of that high pedigree as referenced by the Los Angeles Angels return.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Logan O'Hoppe, the Phillies highest ranked non-pitching prospect is going to Los Angeles. The 22-year-old top prospect was slashing .269/.385/.492 with fifteen home runs in 312 plate appearances for Double-A Reading.

The Phillies will hope they can fix Marsh's swing in the coming years, he once profiled with an elite hit-tool, but strikeouts have plagued him at the Major League level. He runs a 35.7% career K-rate.

If they are able to improve his swing, he'll be an ideal left-handed platoon option for Matt Vierling.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18703252
News

Report: Phillies Trade O'Hoppe for Angels' Marsh

By Ben Silver5 minutes ago
USATSI_18749593
News

Report: Phillies Interested in Carlos Rodón

By Alex Carr54 minutes ago
USATSI_18596371
News

Phillies Claim Vazquez, Move Eflin to 60-Day IL

By Ben Silver1 hour ago
USATSI_18725829
Around MLB

Report: Dodgers Acquire Gallo from Yankees

By Lauren Amour1 hour ago
USATSI_18710147
News

Phillies Sign Three More MLB Draft Selections

By Lauren Amour1 hour ago
USATSI_18337473
Game Day

Short-handed Phillies Take on Braves in Atlanta

By Ben Silver2 hours ago
USATSI_18772307
News

Report: Padres to Acquire Soto, Bell from Washington

By Alex Carr4 hours ago
USATSI_18746089
News

Report: Phillies Linked to Angels Outfielder Marsh

By Leo Morgenstern5 hours ago