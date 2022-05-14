Report: Philadelphia Phillies' Eflin Eyeing Tuesday Return

Skip to main content
Report: Eflin Eyeing Tuesday Return

Report: Eflin Eyeing Tuesday Return

According to a report, Philadelphia Phillies' Zach Eflin looks likely to make his return from the COVID-19 IL on Tuesday.

© John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

According to a report, Philadelphia Phillies' Zach Eflin looks likely to make his return from the COVID-19 IL on Tuesday.

Zach Eflin hasn't made a start for the Philadelphia Phillies since May 1, almost two full weeks ago. On May 8, he was placed on the COVID-19 IL, but according to Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, he may soon be ready to return to the club.

It seems like Eflin's COVID-19 timeline is different from fellow starter Zack Wheeler, who also joined, and was subsequently re-activated from, the COVID-19 IL at the same time.

Wheeler's bout was likely due to contact tracing, or a more mild case of COVID-19. But from the wording of Coffey's tweet, and the extended time that Eflin has missed, he's presumably dealt with more severe symptoms.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

If Eflin can be effective as he has to this point upon his return, the Phillies could muster one of the most formidable rotations in baseball.

Though his ERA is a measly 4.50, advanced stats postulate that Eflin should have been dominant to this point. His FIP is 2.92 and his xERA is 2.76, he's limited batters to a 99th percentile average exit velocity too.

If Eflin does return to the starting five on Tuesday, the Phillies' rotation will line up as follows: Aaron Nola, Eflin, Wheeler, Kyle Gibson and Ranger Suárez.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_18159302
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies' Eflin Eyeing Tuesday Return

By Ben Silver38 seconds ago
USATSI_18265025
Game Day

Bats Ablaze, Philadelphia Phillies Scorch Dodgers for Twelve Runs in Big Win

By Alex Carr2 hours ago
USATSI_18256442
Prospects

Has the Philadelphia Phillies Offense Turned Things Around?

By Ben Silver17 hours ago
USATSI_18257386
Opinions

What Should the Philadelphia Phillies Expect from Alvarado?

By Lauren Amour18 hours ago
USATSI_17965193
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Ortiz Grand Slam Powers Reading Fightin' Phils

By Ben Silver19 hours ago
USATSI_18222160
News

Kershaw to Miss Start Against Philadelphia Phillies in Trip to IL

By Ben Silver22 hours ago
USATSI_18256296
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Cling Onto Win After Late Dodgers Rally

By Kade Kistner23 hours ago
USATSI_18089746
News

Report: Bryce Harper Sidelined from Throwing for 4 Weeks Due to UCL Tear

By Lauren AmourMay 12, 2022