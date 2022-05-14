Report: Philadelphia Phillies' Eflin Eyeing Tuesday Return

Zach Eflin hasn't made a start for the Philadelphia Phillies since May 1, almost two full weeks ago. On May 8, he was placed on the COVID-19 IL, but according to Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, he may soon be ready to return to the club.



It seems like Eflin's COVID-19 timeline is different from fellow starter Zack Wheeler, who also joined, and was subsequently re-activated from, the COVID-19 IL at the same time.

Wheeler's bout was likely due to contact tracing, or a more mild case of COVID-19. But from the wording of Coffey's tweet, and the extended time that Eflin has missed, he's presumably dealt with more severe symptoms.

If Eflin can be effective as he has to this point upon his return, the Phillies could muster one of the most formidable rotations in baseball.

Though his ERA is a measly 4.50, advanced stats postulate that Eflin should have been dominant to this point. His FIP is 2.92 and his xERA is 2.76, he's limited batters to a 99th percentile average exit velocity too.

If Eflin does return to the starting five on Tuesday, the Phillies' rotation will line up as follows: Aaron Nola, Eflin, Wheeler, Kyle Gibson and Ranger Suárez.

