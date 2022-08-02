Report: Padres to Acquire Soto, Bell from Washington

In what will likely go down in the history books as one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, the Washington Nationals have dealt superstar Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a package of major league and minor league pieces. The deal was first reported by MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

After Soto rejected an extension offer in the range of $440 million from the Nationals, the team decided to begin exploring the idea of a trade that would accelerate their competitive timeline, bringing back multiple pieces with star-level talent.

They've presumably found that here with the Padres.

Soto has been deemed the best hitter of the current generation. His plate discipline, power, and quality contact skillset are quite easily the most advanced in the game, and the outfielder is still younger than most prospects at 23 years-old. He hasn't even sniffed his prime.

Bell was also one of the most coveted bats on the trade market, and will aid San Diego as they push for the postseason.

It's hard to imagine a trade of this magnitude occurring during the days of Ted Williams, Tony Gwynn, and other generational hitters, but this is a new era in baseball. Soto will now join the superstar tandem of Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr to create a lineup that is sure to intimidate any foe.

Update: Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Nationals will be taking on first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres. Hosmer is currently in the fifth season of an eight-year, $144 million contract. He is owed $39 million over the final three seasons of the deal.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!