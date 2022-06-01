Report: Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper Scratched with Forearm Soreness

Skip to main content
Report: Bryce Harper Scratched with Forearm Soreness

The Philadelphia Phillies' superstar was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with a worrisome injury.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reported, the Philadelphia Phillies have scratched superstar Bryce Harper from Wednesday's lineup with right forearm soreness.

Harper, who's been experiencing trouble with his right arm since mid-April, was previously dealing with elbow issues in his throwing arm. Forearm soreness is new, but could be related to the troubles he's had with his Ulnar Collateral Ligament or UCL.

Whatever the case may be, the Phillies, in the midst of a dreadful slump, can't really afford another injury at the moment. The club just lost Jean Segura for 10-12 weeks to a fractured finger.

One can only hope that whatever Bryce Harper is experiencing isn't too serious. A long-term injury could be the killing blow to a team that is in the midst of a major struggle.

