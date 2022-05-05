Three Phillies Prospects Earn MiLB Player of the Month Honors

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday afternoon that first baseman Darick Hall, starting pitcher Andrew Painter, and reliever Corey Phelan earned Minor League Players of the Month for April.

Hall was named Hitter of the Month for the minor leagues for his incredible performance in April for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The 26-year-old slashed .284/.364/.682 with 9 home runs and 28 RBI across 23 games. He currently leads the league in RBI with 31.

Phillies no. 3 ranked prospect Andrew Painter was brilliant for the Low-A Clearwater Threshers in the month of April, earning him Pitcher of the Month honors. The 19-year-old didn't allow a run to cross the plate, and only surrendered one hit in 12 innings of work. Perhaps most impressive is that the 6'7" right-hander struck out 30 of the 43 batters he faced. The 13th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft has exceeded expectations thus far, and his dominant performance may earn him a promotion to High-A in the near future.

While Hall and Painter are more familiar names amongst Phillies fans, one they might not be as well-acquainted with is Corey Phelan. Phelan is a left-handed reliever who signed with the Phillies in Aug. 2020 as a free agent. Although the 19-year-old has not pitched this season, he is being honored as co-Pitcher of the Month with Painter for his courage and perseverance as he undergoes treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosed in April, per press release.

In rookie ball with the Phillies in 2021, Phelan pitched to a 0.93 ERA in five appearances while striking out six across 9.2 innings. Thoughts and best wishes to Corey during his treatment.

