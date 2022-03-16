Tuesday MLB Free Agency/Trades/Rumors Wrap-Up

Tuesday was the slowest day for MLB trades and transactions since the lockout ended Thursday, but that doesn't mean significant moves weren't made.

Brad Miller has departed from the Philadelphia Phillies for the second time in just three years, this time on a deal with the Texas Rangers. The details of the deal are currently unknown. However, the Phillies will miss his bat off the bench in 2022.

The New York Yankees got their first baseman Tuesday evening. They agreed to terms on a two-year/$32 million deal with free agent Anthony Rizzo, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Rizzo was traded to the Yankees mid-season in 2021, but did not play up to his standards, slashing just .249/.340/.428, unimpressive for a first baseman, especially in the Bronx.

Further south, Phillies' NL East rivals Atlanta Braves made two significant moves. One was the addition of 34-year-old converted reliever Collin McHugh.

McHugh was dominant for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, pitching to a 1.55 ERA in 64 innings. His deal with the Braves was a miniscule two-years/$10 million.

On the more expensive side, Atlanta agreed to an eight-year/$168 million contract extension with first baseman Matt Olson, whom they acquired via trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

In Boston, the Red Sox bolstered their bullpen with the addition of former-Phillie Jake Diekman, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. That deal is worth $8 million over two years.

Diekman is looking to build upon the success he had in Oakland the last two years. Since 2020, he's had a 2.96 ERA over 82.0 innings.

Out west, the Rockies agreed to a free agent deal with former-Minnesota Twin Alex Colome.

Colome experienced a down year in 2021, pitching to a 4.15 ERA over 65 innings. That deal will be worth $4.1 million over one year, according to Jon Heyman of Audacy Sports.

Fellow Pennsylvania team Pittsburgh Pirates made a move to add potential DH Daniel Vogelbach, per Jon Heyman. Vogelbach spent last year with Milwaukee where he slashed .219/.349/.381.

Two notable rumors came out Tuesday as well, one concerning the Phillies and Rockies, while the other concerned a reunion between Carlos Correa and his former team, the Houston Astros.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said Tuesday afternoon that the Astros soon plan to make the free agent shortstop another offer.

According to Rosenthal, it's created a buzz in Astros camp, "Players can’t stop talking about it."

Meanwhile, Jim Bowden of CBS Sports said that for Kris Bryant, the decision is down to the Phillies and Colorado Rockies. Bryant, represented by super-agent Scott Boras, could take a shorter deal in Denver to rebuild his value at the high elevations of Coors Field, or he could join his childhood friend Bryce Harper in Philadelphia.

