Report: Philadelphia Phillies Interested in Matt Chapman

By now, Philadelphia Phillies fans are familiar with what holes their team needs to fill in the coming weeks before the 2022 MLB season begins. The team needs a left fielder, center fielder, and to fill out the bullpen.

But there's also some question marks in the infield, with third base being one of them. While Alec Bohm is the presumed occupant at the hot corner, Bohm's defensive struggles there and the universal DH may stray the Phillies away from playing the 25-year-old at third everyday.

While a name like Kris Bryant has reportedly enticed the Phillies and has ample experience at third base, Oakland Athletics' third baseman Matt Chapman is also on their radar.

Chapman is under club control for the next two seasons, and won't be a free agent until 2024, meaning Philadelphia would have to acquire him by trade. But, what would it take to land the three-time Gold Glove Award winner?

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Bohm could be a potential trade piece to acquire Chapman, along with fifth-ranked prospect Johan Rojas.

The Philadelphia Inqurier's Alex Coffey added to Rosenthal's report in a tweet, stating that according to a source, the "A’s won’t agree to trade Chapman to the Phillies unless returning package includes someone at the top of the Phillies farm system."

This "someone" at the top of the Phillies farm system could include Rojas, or even Bryson Stott, Mick Abel, or Andrew Painter. But, Coffey says that the "Phillies have been reluctant to deal those guys."

The 28-year-old Chapman slashed .210/.314/.403 with 27 home runs and 72 RBI in 2021. He was also awarded his third Gold Glove Award. Chapman's stellar defense at third base certainly attracts the Phillies.

The MLB hot stove is just heating up, and Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies have a lot more to accomplish before Opening Day on April 8.

