Report: Philadelphia Phillies Continue to Show Interest in Kris Bryant

Report: Phillies Showing Continued Interest in Bryant

Per MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, the Phillies continue to show interest in slugger Kris Bryant.

© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper knows a thing or two about lobbying for superstars to play alongside him in Philadelphia.

Harper campaigned for the Phillies to trade for J.T. Realmuto in 2019. Harper's friendship with the Realmuto was a significant force in bringing the All-Star catcher to Philadelphia. 

The Phillies have a pretty solid bargaining chip in Harper. Who doesn't want the chance to share the field with the reigning National League MVP. A player who's hungry for a championship?

This time, Harper's target is another close friend, former NL MVP Kris Bryant.

The Phillies have been linked to Bryant since before the lockout was instituted on Dec. 1. But as Heyman notes, so have a lot of other teams, such as the Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and division rival New York Mets.

Not only do the Phillies have Bryant's childhood friend in Harper on their side, but the slugger signing with the Phillies makes a whole lot of sense.

Bryant's defensive versatility makes him particularly attractive to Philadelphia. The club is still in need of an outfielder, and Bryant is able to fill in at left or center field. Additionally, Bryant's experience at third base could spell Alec Bohm and his defensive struggles. Especially with the DH coming to the NL this season, Bryant's adaptability has become even more valuable.

The 30-year-old could also fulfill the Phillies' need for a "middle-of-the-order" bat, and supply his buddy Harper with solid protection in the lineup. 

Bryant was dealt at the 2021 MLB trade deadline by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Between the two clubs, he slashed .265/.353/.481 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI. He was also named to his fourth All-Star Game.

The 2016 NL MVP's other suitors don't make quite as much sense as Philadelphia does. Kris Bryant would be a perfect fit in red pinstripes.

