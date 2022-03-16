Report: Brad Miller Signs With Texas Rangers

When Bryce Harper spoke after winning his second National League MVP Award in November, he referred to Philadelphia Phillies' utility man Brad Miller as his "hype man."

Unfortunately, it looks like Harper will have to find a new guy to hype him up in 2022, as Miller is reportedly on his way to Texas.

Late Tuesday night, @MLBDrops on Twitter, an account with roughly 500 followers at the time, tweeted that the Rangers had signed Miller to a contract, per their sources.

While seemingly unreliable, it turns out MLB Drops was correct, as MLB Insider Héctor Gómez and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal later confirmed the deal. The account that broke the news gained about 1,200 followers in an hour.

The loss of Miller is a blow for the Phillies. The 32-year-old was huge off the bench for Philadelphia and filled in for the team as they dealt with an array of injuries to their starters in 2021.

Overall, Miller hit .227/.321/.453 with 20 home runs and 49 RBI. In 297 plate appearances against righties, he slashed an even more impressive .244/.354/.488. Miller doesn't hit for average, but he sure can hit for power.

He even broke a record that stood for 13 seasons in July 2021, when he became the first Phillie since Jayson Werth in 2008 to hit three home runs in a game.

Philadelphia now has another need to add to their list: a lefty bat off of the bench. Although the details of Miller's contract are currently unknown, it's hard to believe the Phillies couldn't match the deal to bring back a fan favorite and their MVP's hype man.

