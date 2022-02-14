Is 2022 Didi Gregorius' Last Stand in Philadelphia?

Since his initial acquisition during the 2019 offseason, Didi Gregorius has stuck out for his lukewarm performances and reception from Phillies fans.

In Gregorius' first season with the Phillies, he seemed like the perfect addition, finishing 2020 with the second-highest batting average (.284) on the team and an OPS of .827.

However, 2021 season was quite the opposite for Gregorius, as he finished the season posting career lows in several categories including batting average (.209), OBP (.270), and OPS (.639).

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, will 2022 be Gregorius' last in Philadelphia?

Gregorius, who will be 32 by the start of the 2022 season, has much to do before winning back his old position, let alone finding a way onto the 2023 squad.

Regaining the offensive consistency will help his case considerably. During a five-year tenure with the Yankees, this consistency saw Gregorius hit .269/.313/.446 with 97 home runs.

If Gregorius is able to replicate his numbers from any of his individual seasons in the Bronx, Phillies President Dave Dombrowski may be inclined to propose Gregorius another contract.

Another aspect of the game for Gregorius to refine is his fielding. Granted, Gregorius has never been known for his defense, but in 2021, he posted a career-high 18 errors, which led the entire Philadelphia roster. His -10 DRS was also a career-low.

Speculation already surrounds Gregorius, and it's possible he won't even be in the starting lineup come Opening Day. If Gregorius wants to consider continuing his career in Philadelphia, or continuing his career at all, he'll need to work on consistency in almost every aspect of his game.

If he falls short, Dombrowski and the Phillies have several options regarding his replacement, whether it's Bryson Stott, or a slew of free agents in the offseason.

